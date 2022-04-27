ANL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
KU blast: CM visits Chinese consulate general

APP 27 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday just after receiving the report of the blast in a van at Karachi University which claimed four lives, including three Chinese faculty members, visited Chinese Consulate to express sorrow and grief with the Chinese Consul General Li Bijian.

The chief minister shared details of incident with the Consul General and said the incident would be investigated properly.

Murad Ali Shah assured the consul general that the culprits would be brought to book.

He said the partnership of China in the overall development of Pakistan, particularly of Sindh was important and such incidents could not affect the strong relationship between the two nations.

The CM expressed his condolences with the families of Chinese nationals who lost their lives in the blast.

Murad Ali Shah told the consul general that his government would make all the arrangements to send the dead bodies to China for which he needed consulates guidance.

Shah conveyed the condolence messages of PPPP President Asif Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto to Chinese Consul General. He said that they have condemned the incident in strong words.

The CM told Chinese Consul General that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif talked to him on telephone and got details of the incident. He has also condemned the incident and expressed his solidarity with the aggrieved families of Chinese nationals killed in the incident.

Chinese Consul General Li Bijian thanked the chief minister for his visit and said he was in contact with the families of three Chinese nationals killed in the blast. “Whatever decision is taken in respect of shifting the dead bodies back to China would be informed to the Sindh government”, Li Bijian said.

Earlier, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Maher told the chief minister that at about 14:30 hrs a blast took place in a van near Commerce Department of Karachi University.

“Initial report indicates four casualties which include Chinese nationals”.

The chief minister has directed IG Police to conduct a security audit of Chinese nationals living in Sindh under CPEC and non-CPEC related projects and report him.

