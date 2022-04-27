Poverty: PM for joint efforts to take Ummah out of the woods

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday stressed the need for joint efforts, coupled with unity and solidarity, to steer the Muslim Ummah out of the issues of poverty and unemployment, and to further promote bilateral trade and investment for economic prosperity.

The prime minister also underscored the significance of further strengthening of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) by making it more active.

During an Iftar dinner hosted for the ambassadors of the Muslim countries based in Pakistan, the prime minister also emphasized upon implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions over Palestine and Kashmir to rid the Muslims of the ongoing atrocities.

The prime minister while felicitating the ambassadors on the holy month of Ramazan as month of blessings observed that they had gathered here to give a message of unity and harmony.

He also expressed the resolve to work for further fostering of bonds of brotherhood, mutual respect and unity among the Muslim countries.

The prime minister said the month of Ramazan gave a message of sacrifice and supporting each other, adding whether it was a field of politics, trade or investment, there was much need for evolving the combined thoughts, mutual consultations and unity among the Muslim Ummah.

He said in his capacity as a Khadim-e-Pakistan he believed that they were required to strive collectively from Casablanca to Kuala Lumpur for the betterment of Muslims.

The prime minister highlighted that they had to take measures for promotion of brotherhood, settling of differences, and with the help of collective wisdom and efforts, would have to take steps for eradication of poverty and unemployment.

He also opined that the Muslim Ummah also required a body like the European Union. However, such efforts required long drawn struggle.

About Palestine issue, the prime minister regretted that Israeli forces had been carrying out carnage and brutalities which continued for decades.

He said without truth, the peace could not be ensured in the world and prayed for the recovery of injured Palestinians.

The prime minister said in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, blood of innocent Kashmiris had been split and the Indian forces had been depriving the Kashmiris of their right to self-determination for decades.

India was reluctant to implement the UNSC resolutions as promised by Jawahar Lal Nehru to give the right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people, he said adding these resolutions were being violated.

The prime minister also stressed that unless they stood jointly in unison, shared their joys, banish poverty from their countries, empowered their people, imparted the latest and technical education, and brought their nations at par with other developed nations, they would not be able to achieve their set targets.

About hosting of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad, the prime minister said that the whole nation had warmly welcomed their brothers.

He also thanked the leadership of different brotherly countries including Saudi Arabia, Gulf countries, Qatar and others for extending felicitation messages on his election to the office of prime minister of Pakistan.

The prime minister said that there was need to address the humanitarian crises in Afghanistan which he termed as challenge to the neighbouring countries, the Muslim Ummah and the world.

There was need to restore peace in the region and appealed to the international community to raise voice for the Afghan people so that their problems could be mitigated, he added.