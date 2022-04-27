ANL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
Apr 27, 2022
PFA shuts down five confectionery units

Recorder Report 27 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has imposed emergency prohibition orders on five confectionery units, penalized 55 eateries with hefty fines and served warning notices for improvement on 74 food outlets during the ongoing anti-adulteration operation across Punjab.

Meanwhile, the food safety teams discarded a huge quantity of hazardous chemicals, 50kg of loose colours, 2,209kg of toffees and lollipops in a daylong operation.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that the PFA has stopped the production of five food manufacturing units by imposing emergency prohibition orders in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh and Sargodha.

He said the PFA took action against them for using loose colours and chemicals in the preparation of toffees and candies. The authority also witnessed an abundance of insects and a poor storage system. He said that food business operators can earn good deeds in the holy month of Ramazan by preparing adulteration-free food.

