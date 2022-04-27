2022-23 season: PCB starts player agent registration process

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has started the player agent registration process for 2022-23 season and set May 16 as last date for registration of candidates.

The process allows the new agents to register themselves with the PCB and the existing ones to renew their registrations.

The PCB Regulations for the Registration of Agents aim to maintain and improve the quality, competence and professionalism of agents registered with PCB whilst benefiting players, player support personnel and cricket in Pakistan generally by enabling such players/player support personnel to be represented by registered agents who are bound by these Regulations and the applicable code of conduct.

As per registration process, it shall be the sole responsibility of the person intending to act as an agent for the player(s)/player support personnel, to get himself registered with PCB prior to rendering services in the said capacity.

