Govt announces four holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr

The government has announced a four-day public holiday, from Monday, May 2 to Thursday, May 5, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Radio Pakistan reported.

A notification in this regard is likely to be issued on Wednesday.

According to the state news broadcaster, PTV News, the Interior Ministry forwarded a summary for three public holidays on Eid.

However, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved four holidays with effect from the May 2-5.

Since public offices do not operate on Sunday, the government employees will have five holidays on Eid, with Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7, being the only working days in the entire week.

On the other hand, weather experts have predicted that the month of Ramazan would have 30 days, as the Shawwal moon is not likely to be sighted anywhere in the country on the evening of 29 Ramadan (Sunday, May 1).

Therefore, Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to be observed on Tuesday, May 3 in Pakistan.