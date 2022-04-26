ANL 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.15%)
ASC 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
ASL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
AVN 83.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.64%)
BOP 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.03%)
FFL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FNEL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
GGGL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
GGL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.02%)
GTECH 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.36%)
HUMNL 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.31%)
KEL 2.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PACE 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.05%)
PRL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.37%)
TELE 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.76%)
TPL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.62%)
TPLP 20.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.46%)
TREET 35.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.27%)
TRG 84.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.37%)
UNITY 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.6%)
WAVES 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.58%)
YOUW 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
BR100 4,663 Increased By 0.8 (0.02%)
BR30 17,037 Decreased By -81.8 (-0.48%)
KSE100 46,063 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.02%)
KSE30 17,839 Decreased By -1.6 (-0.01%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Australian shares slide over 2% as China lockdown fears hit commodities

Reuters 26 Apr, 2022

Australian shares fell more than 2% on Tuesday, in line with a slump in global stocks as concerns about rising interest rates and fears of further COVID-19 restrictions in China triggered a broad-based sell-off.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 2.4% at 7,297.30, as of 0043 GMT, hitting a five-week low and marking its biggest intraday drop since Feb. 24.

The benchmark fell 1.6% on Friday. Fears over prolonged COVID lockdowns in Shanghai and potential curbs in Beijing after the city’s biggest district began mass testing spooked investors already worried about a slowdown in top commodities consumer China and aggressive global interest rate hikes.

Australian miners led the decline on the domestic bourse, slumping as much as 5.7% in their biggest intraday drop in nearly two years, as iron ore dropped to a more than one-month low and industrial metals tumbled.

Sector majors BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group slid between 4.2% and 6.6%. South32 Ltd slumped 6.8% even after posting a jump in quarterly metallurgical coal output.

Energy stocks recorded their worst intraday drop since June 2020, declining 5.1%, as crude oil prices hit their lowest in two weeks.

Miners, financials lift Australian shares higher

Sector heavyweight Woodside Petroleum was down 6.2% even after reporting a more than twofold jump in quarterly revenue.

Gold stocks and financials fell 2.9% and 1.3%, respectively. Meanwhile, payment solution provider EML Payments sank as much as 32.7% to become the biggest loser on the benchmark index after it slashed its EBITDA guidance for FY22 by about 8%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.7% to 11,830.97.

