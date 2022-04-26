Minister briefed about privatisation plan

ISLAMABAD: Abid Hussain Bhayo, Federal Minister for Privatisation chaired briefing/review session about the ongoing privatisation programme in the Ministry, on Monday. Chairman Privatisation Saleem Ahmad, federal secretary, and senior officials were also present.

The federal minister was briefed about the privatisation plan and the major entities which are to be privatized during the current year. The minister was given a detailed briefing about the revival of Pakistan Steel Mills, the NPPMCL, the HBFCL, the First Women Bank, and Federal Government properties.

He was also briefed about the recently-concluded transactions including the Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC), Services International Hotel (SIH), and federal government properties. The federal minister said that for better economic prospects we shall work hard and take all the key players on board.

