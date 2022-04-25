ANL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.83%)
ASC 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
AVN 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.72%)
BOP 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.62%)
FFL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
FNEL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.34%)
GGL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.35%)
GTECH 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
HUMNL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.92%)
KEL 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.37%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.81%)
PACE 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
PIBTL 6.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.19%)
PTC 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.42%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.26%)
TELE 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-6.34%)
TPL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-7.97%)
TPLP 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-7.31%)
TREET 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
TRG 84.56 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.82%)
UNITY 25.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.49%)
YOUW 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,663 Increased By 37.9 (0.82%)
BR30 17,118 Decreased By -133 (-0.77%)
KSE100 46,073 Increased By 520.2 (1.14%)
KSE30 17,841 Increased By 251.3 (1.43%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,369
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,956
10024hr
Sindh
576,769
Punjab
506,018
Balochistan
35,484
Islamabad
135,178
KPK
219,460
Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

South Korea POSCO Holdings Q1 profit soars on steel demand

Reuters Updated 25 Apr, 2022

South Korea's POSCO Holdings reported on Monday a record 44% surge in first-quarter operating profit, in line with a preliminary report, as revenue from rising steel demand in the opening months of the year outpaced rising raw material costs.

South Korea drops most Covid restrictions as cases fall

The holding company of South Korea's largest steelmaker said consolidated operating profit, including earnings from POSCO International and POSCO Chemical, rose to 2.3 trillion won ($1.84 billion) in the January-March quarter.

south korea POSCO

Comments

1000 characters

South Korea POSCO Holdings Q1 profit soars on steel demand

Rollback of fuel subsidy: Miftah should have taken a stand, says Tarin

IMF-Pakistan talks help rupee gain against US dollar

KSE-100 gains 1.14% as market reacts positively to Pakistan-IMF talks

Twitter set to accept Musk's $43bn offer

US panel says India religious freedom worsens ‘significantly’

OCAC says ample stocks available amid reports over fuel shortage

EU, India agree to broaden ties amid Ukraine war

FO condemns India warning students not to seek higher education in Pakistan

IHC suspends order to conclude PTI foreign funding case in 30 days

Wall St slides on global slowdown fears

Read more stories