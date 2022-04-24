ANL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.39%)
Pakistan

Supremacy of constitution critical to strengthening democratic institutions: PM

APP 24 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that democratic institutions in Pakistan could be strengthened through the supremacy of the constitution.

The Prime Minister expressed these views during a meeting with Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, MNA, who called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, matters related to the strengthening of democracy and economic progress was discussed. The Prime Minister observed that they would have to work together for the strengthening of democratic institutions and public welfare.

