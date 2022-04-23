A positive development in the midst of rising tensions

It is heartening to note that prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued instructions to relevant people to ensure provision of foolproof security to former prime minister and chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan. He is said to have directed the minister of interior Rana Sanaullah to take immediate and strict action on the reports of security threat to Imran Khan.

It is expected that the new government wouldn’t show any complacency towards security needs of Imran Khan. It is also expected that the former prime minister, who has been displaying growing belligerence towards the new government, would be fully cooperating with the relevant authorities in relation to security arrangements for him.

Sajid Bashir (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022