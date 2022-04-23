KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 90,223 tons of cargo comprising 42,874 Tones of import cargo and 47,349 Tons of export cargo during last 24 Hrs ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 42,874 comprised of 30,153 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 5,471 tonnes of Bulk Cargo and 7,250 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 47,349 tonnes comprised of 40,509 tonnes of containerized cargo, 40 tonnes of Bulk Cargo and 6,800 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

Some, 5499 containers comprising of 2369 containers import and 3130 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday. The break-up of imported containers shows 769 of 20’s and 791 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 09 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1133 of 20’s and 344 of 40’s loaded containers while 84 of 20’s and 613 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours on Friday.

Nearly, 03 ships namely Singapore Bridge, Diyala and Southern Robin have berth at Karachi Port.

About 02 ships namely Oocl Le Havre and Singapore Bridge have sailed out from Karachi Port.

As many as PVT Venus, Chemrout Sky, MT Lahore, GSL Valerie, Sheng Xing Hai, Al Shaffiah, SC Hong Kong, As Clementina, Long Beach Trader, Ital Usodimare, hange Qing and Navigare Boreas were expected to arrive at the port on Friday.

PORT QASIM

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 ships, Teng DA and Em Astoria left the Port on Friday morning, while four more ships, OOCL Washington, Wawasan Topaz, Diva and Perth are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 172,258 tonnes, comprising 148,798 tonnes imports cargo and 23,460 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,800` Containers (2,420 TEUs Imports and 1,380 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 02 ships, Silver Hessa and Argolikos& another ship, ‘Apl New York’ Carrying Palm oil and Containers are expected to take berths at LCT and QICT Friday, 22th April-2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022