PTI striving for supremacy of constitution: Governor

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema said on Wednesday that the PTI was struggling for establishing justice system in the country and for supremacy of constitution and law.

While talking to a delegation of lawyers from different districts who called on him at Governor House Wednesday, the governor said that the lawyers’ community and PTI have worked side by side for the independence of the judiciary. He said that provision of justice could not be ensured in the country without judicial reforms. He said that no society can develop without justice.

Omer Sarfraz said that the people running the institutions are the guardians of the honour and dignity of these institutions. He said that in order to take Pakistan forward, we have to ensure the rule of law and justice.

