ANL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
ASC 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
ASL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.44%)
AVN 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -19.40 (-18.89%)
BOP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.43%)
FFL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
FNEL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
GGGL 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.26%)
GGL 19.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.94%)
GTECH 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.36%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.99%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
MLCF 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-5.66%)
PACE 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.43%)
PIBTL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
PRL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.57%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 32.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
TELE 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.84%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TPLP 23.55 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.57%)
TREET 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.98%)
TRG 84.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.24%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.38%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
YOUW 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.8%)
BR100 4,625 Increased By 3.6 (0.08%)
BR30 17,143 Decreased By -43 (-0.25%)
KSE100 45,914 Decreased By -29.2 (-0.06%)
KSE30 17,674 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,368
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,527,589
10324hr
Sindh
576,677
Punjab
505,810
Balochistan
35,483
Islamabad
135,165
KPK
219,411
Malir Expressway: Land issues need to be resolved: CM

Recorder Report 21 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Construction work on Malir Expressway is in full swing and so far, 15-kilometre earth work right from Jam Sadiq bridge to Quaidabad has been completed but there are some land issues which need to be resolved.

This was disclosed in a meeting held here at CM House under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Minister Local Government Nasir Shah, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Principal Secretary to CM Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary Local Government Najam Shah, PD Malir Expressway Niaz Soomro, Additional Secretary Finance Asad Zamin and others.

The Sindh CM had envisaged a plan to construct an Expressway on the Malir River to facilitate thousands of commuters and heavy traffic of Karachi Port, Korangi Industrial Area, Landhi Industrial Area, Steel Mills, Port Qasim, and other such areas towards upcountry through the National and Superhighways.

The project includes the development of 38.75 kilometres 3x3 lane expressway with controlled access along the Malir River starting from Korangi Creek Avenue (DHA) and ending at Karachi–Hyderabad Motorway (M-9) near Kathore via the existing Link Road.

The proposed expressway will provide speedy access to main housing schemes along the route, reducing the commuting time from Korangi Creek Avenue (DHA) to Superhighway (M-9) to only 25 minutes. The Expressway will have 6 interchanges.

The progress concerning construction activities including clearing and grubbing on the main alignment and construction of temporary service roads for the movement of construction equipment inside the river bed is in full swing.

The chief minister was told that there were some land issues – some parts of the land were owned by private people and some parts belonged to the Air Force. At this the chief minister directed the chief secretary to talk to the concerned authorities so that work on the project may continue unhindered.

Shah directed Additional IG Karachi to set up a police picket at the site of the Malir Expressway for security of the labourers and the machinery mobilised there.

The chief minister directed Minister Local Government to keep visiting the work going on the expressway so that its portion up to Quaidabad could be completed within the next eight months.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Syed Murad Ali Shah Malir Expressway Jam Sadiq

