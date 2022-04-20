ANL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.61%)
LHC additional judges get extension of service

Recorder Report 20 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) granted another six months to the additional judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Tuesday presided over the JCP, which was participated by four senior judges and one retired judge of the Supreme Court, Federal Law Minister, and a representative of the Pakistan Bar Council.

The JCP after deliberation recommended six-month extension in the tenure of LHC additional judges including Justice Sohail Nasir, Justice Shakeel Ahmed, Justice Safdar Saleem, Justice Nadeem Arshad, Justice Tariq Nadeem, Justice Amjad Rafiq, Justice Abid, Justice Hussain Chatta, Justice Anwar Hussain, Justice Ali Zia Bajwa, Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmed, Justice Muhammad Raza Qureshi, Justice Shan Gul, and Justice Raheel Kamran.

Last year, former Chief Justice LHC Muhammad Qasim Khan, had proposed a list of 13 nominees to the JCP for appointment as the additional judges of the high court.

However, a day ago, the incumbent CJ LHC Muhammad Ameer Bhatti has recommended the JCP to drop the names of two additional judges namely Justice Sohail Nasir and Justice Shakil Ahmed.

As per practice, after completion of one-year work period, the recommendations are sent to the JCP for making them permanent, extending their tenure(s) or even dropping name(s), if required.

