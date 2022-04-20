Power plants: Nepra directs CPPA-G to resolve payment issue

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday directed Central Power Purchasing Agency– Guaranteed (CPPA-G) to resolve the issue of payment to power plants as soon as possible.

These directions were issued during a hearing on power load shedding across the country including in the jurisdiction of K-Electric.

According to an official statement, the Authority expressed grave concerns over the ongoing load shedding in the country. The Power Distribution Companies (Discos) complained that National Power Control Centre (NPCC) is not supplying electricity as per their demand.

Nepra observed that one of the main reasons for load shedding in Discos is poor governance and lack of planning. The regulator has already raised this issue many times in its State of Industry Report.

The regulator directed Discos to take into account weather conditions while planning power demand and to inform consumers via SMS before scheduled power outages.

The Discos have also been directed to advertise its helpline numbers (8118,118) to make it easier for consumers to register their complaints.

