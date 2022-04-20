ANL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.61%)
ASC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-6.74%)
ASL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.59%)
AVN 102.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.02%)
BOP 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
CNERGY 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-8.64%)
FFL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.3%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.31%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.48%)
GGL 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-11.93%)
GTECH 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-11.89%)
HUMNL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.8%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.58%)
KOSM 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.91%)
MLCF 37.84 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.8%)
PACE 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-6.33%)
PIBTL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.66%)
PRL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-7.5%)
PTC 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
SNGP 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
TELE 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
TPL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.89%)
TPLP 22.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.37%)
TREET 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.43%)
TRG 82.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.98 (-4.6%)
UNITY 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-4.78%)
WAVES 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
WTL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.76%)
YOUW 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,672 Decreased By -34 (-0.72%)
BR30 17,182 Decreased By -688.6 (-3.85%)
KSE100 46,333 Decreased By -268.2 (-0.58%)
KSE30 17,863 Decreased By -43.5 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Power plants: Nepra directs CPPA-G to resolve payment issue

Recorder Report 20 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday directed Central Power Purchasing Agency– Guaranteed (CPPA-G) to resolve the issue of payment to power plants as soon as possible.

These directions were issued during a hearing on power load shedding across the country including in the jurisdiction of K-Electric.

According to an official statement, the Authority expressed grave concerns over the ongoing load shedding in the country. The Power Distribution Companies (Discos) complained that National Power Control Centre (NPCC) is not supplying electricity as per their demand.

Nepra observed that one of the main reasons for load shedding in Discos is poor governance and lack of planning. The regulator has already raised this issue many times in its State of Industry Report.

The regulator directed Discos to take into account weather conditions while planning power demand and to inform consumers via SMS before scheduled power outages.

The Discos have also been directed to advertise its helpline numbers (8118,118) to make it easier for consumers to register their complaints.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

K ELECTRIC nepra DISCOS NPCC power plants

Comments

1000 characters

Power plants: Nepra directs CPPA-G to resolve payment issue

Miftah to be tasked to arrest economic slide

Price differential claims of OMCs/refineries: Rs68.81bn supplementary grant approved by ECC

IMF projects rise in inflation

World Bank lists factors exacerbating macroeconomic imbalances

Govt says it’s revisiting PECA law

Bilawal getting foreign affairs portfolio?

Data exchange / linkages: Economic activities to be documented

Flour, sugar prices reduced in Punjab

PSO receivables, payables soar to Rs508.3bn

Russia sends 4-year economic cooperation roadmap

Read more stories