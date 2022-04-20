ANL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-7.61%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 20 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Shell Pakistan Ltd              6-Apr-22     20-Apr-22    NIL                              20-Apr-22
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd                    13-Apr-22    20-Apr-22    NIL                              20-Apr-22
ZIL Ltd                         14-Apr-22    20-Apr-22    NIL                              20-Apr-22
Tri-Pack Films Ltd              14-Apr-22    20-Apr-22    130% (F)          12-Apr-22      20-Apr-22
Atlas Insurance Ltd             14-Apr-22    21-Apr-22    45% (F),10% B     12-Apr-22      21-Apr-22
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd     15-Apr-22    21-Apr-22    NIL                              21-Apr-22
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd    15-Apr-22    21-Apr-22    280% (F)          13-Apr-22      21-Apr-22
BIPL Securities Ltd             15-Apr-22    21-Apr-22    5% (F)            13-Apr-22      21-Apr-22
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd. # 16-Apr-22    22-Apr-22                                     22-Apr-22
The United Insurance Company
of Pakistan Ltd                 16-Apr-22    23-Apr-22    NIL                              23-Apr-22
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd     17-Apr-22    25-Apr-22    300% (F)          14-Apr-22      25-Apr-22
TPL Insurance Ltd               18-Apr-22    25-Apr-22    NIL                              25-Apr-22
EFG Hermes Pakistan Ltd         18-Apr-22    25-Apr-22    NIL                              25-Apr-22
GlaxoSmithK line Pakistan Ltd   19-Apr-22    25-Apr-22    70% (F)           15-Apr-22      25-Apr-22
Bata Pakistan Ltd               19-Apr-22    25-Apr-22    NIL                              25-Apr-22
Askari Life Assurance
Company Ltd                     19-Apr-22    25-Apr-22    NIL                              25-Apr-22
Pakgen Power Lmited             19-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    NIL                              26-Apr-22
Lalpir Power Ltd                19-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    NIL                              26-Apr-22
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd.   19-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    65% (F)           15-Apr-22      26-Apr-22
Ibrahim Fibres Ltd              19-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    NIL                              26-Apr-22
SME Leasing Ltd                 19-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    NIL                              26-Apr-22
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan)
Ltd                             19-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    200% (F)          15-Apr-22      26-Apr-22
AGP Ltd                         19-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    25% (F)           15-Apr-22      26-Apr-22
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd             20-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    25% B             18-Apr-22      26-Apr-22
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd.20-Apr-22    26-Apr-22    NIL                              26-Apr-22
K .S .B . Pumps Company Ltd     20-Apr-22    27-Apr-22    8.5% (F)          18-Apr-22      27-Apr-22
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd     20-Apr-22    27-Apr-22    NIL                              27-Apr-22
Shaheen Insurance Company Ltd.  20-Apr-22    27-Apr-22    NIL                              27-Apr-22
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd
(Preference Shares)             20-Apr-22    27-Apr-22    6%                18-Apr-22
Adamjee Life Assurance
Company Ltd                     21-Apr-22    27-Apr-22    NIL                              27-Apr-22
Habib Insurance Company Ltd     14-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    12.5% (F)         12-Apr-22      28-Apr-22
IGI Life Insurance Ltd          21-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                              28-Apr-22
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Ltd #                21-Apr-22    28-Apr-22                                     28-Apr-22
Octopus Digital Ltd             21-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                              28-Apr-22
Pak Elektron Ltd                21-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                              28-Apr-22
JS Global Capital Ltd           21-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                              28-Apr-22
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                     21-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                              28-Apr-22
Security Investment Bank Ltd    21-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                              28-Apr-22
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd          22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                              28-Apr-22
Progressive Insurance
Company Ltd                     22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                              28-Apr-22
Century Insurance Company Ltd.  22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    22.5% (F)10% B    20-Apr-22      28-Apr-22
East West Insurance
Company Ltd                     22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                              28-Apr-22
Premier Insurance Ltd           22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                              28-Apr-22
Service Global Footwear Ltd     22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    20% (F)           20-Apr-22      28-Apr-22
Saif Power Ltd                  22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    10% (F)           20-Apr-22      28-Apr-22
Adamjee Insurance
Company Ltd                     22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    15% (F)           20-Apr-22      28-Apr-22
Agritech Ltd                    22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    NIL                              28-Apr-22
Service Industries Ltd          22-Apr-22    28-Apr-22    75% (F)           20-Apr-22      28-Apr-22
(UBLTFC5) United Bank Ltd       21-Apr-22    29-Apr-22
Pakistan Reinsurance
Company Ltd                     22-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    20% (F),200% B    20-Apr-22      29-Apr-22
First Punjab Modaraba           22-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    NIL                              29-Apr-22
IGI Holdings Ltd                22-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    35% (F)           20-Apr-22      29-Apr-22
The Universal Insurance
Company Ltd                     22-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    NIL                              29-Apr-22
(KELSC5) K-Electric Ltd         22-Apr-22    29-Apr-22
Dadabhoy Sack Ltd #             22-Apr-22    29-Apr-22                                     29-Apr-22
Avanceon Ltd                    22-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    10% (F),25% B     20-Apr-22      29-Apr-22
Packages Ltd                    22-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    275% (F)          20-Apr-22      29-Apr-22
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd #  23-Apr-22    29-Apr-22                                     29-Apr-22
Crescent Star Insurance Ltd     23-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    NIL                              29-Apr-22
PICIC Insurance Ltd             23-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    NIL                              29-Apr-22
Asia Insurance Company Ltd      23-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    3% (F),10% B      21-Apr-22      29-Apr-22
Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd   23-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    35% (F)           21-Apr-22      29-Apr-22
The Pakistan General Insurance
Company Ltd                     23-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    NIL                              29-Apr-22
Dolmen City Reit                27-Apr-22    29-Apr-22    3.9% (iii)        25-Apr-22
Reliance Insurance Company Ltd. 20-Apr-22    30-Apr-22    5% (F), 5% B      18-Apr-22      30-Apr-22
Crescent Fibres Ltd #           24-Apr-22    30-Apr-22                                     30-Apr-22
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                    29-Apr-22    30-Apr-22
Summit Bank Ltd *               27-Apr-22    03-05-2022
G3 Technologies Ltd #           30-Apr-22    07-05-2022                                   07-05-2022
NetSol Technologies Ltd #       04-05-2022   10-05-2022                                   10-05-2022
Dadex Eternit Ltd #             10-05-2022   17-05-2022                                   17-05-2022
AL-Ghazi Tractors Ltd           11-05-2022   17-05-2022   1020.58% (F)     09-05-2022     17-05-2022
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Ltd                        17-05-2022   23-05-2022   15% (F)          13-05-2022     23-05-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shell Pakistan Ltd stock exchanges Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited Zil Ltd

