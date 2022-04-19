ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CPEC issues: HEC invites faculty members to submit research proposals

APP 19 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited faculty members of public and private sector universities and degree awarding institutions to submit research proposals that can help address issues pertaining to socio-economic development of Pakistan and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), in particular.

According to official sources, the CPEC Collaborative Research Grant (CPEC-CRG) is one of the key components of recently launched HEC initiative, namely “Academic Collaboration under CPEC Consortium of Universities”.

The CPEC-CRG is anticipated to support promising research partnerships between Pakistan and China in specific priority areas of national interest, utilizing research potential and experience of China in resolving national challenges in these areas, the sources informed.

The CPEC-CRG awards will be selected competitively, using a merit-based, independent, transparent evaluation and selection process based on international standards. The amount of funding will range up to PKR 25 million with a maximum project duration of 2 years. In exceptional cases, budget allocation to individual project may go up to PKR 30 million.

The preference will be given to proposals on socio-economic impact assessment of completed and on-going projects, launched under CPEC portfolio.

The Principal Investigator (PI) must be a faculty member (PhD or MPhil / MS / MBA, FCPS / FRCS) working on regular/contract basis (contract duration must be equal to or more than the project duration) in the Higher Education Institutions (public or private) of Pakistan that are members of CPEC Consortium of Universities, as per the list provided on HEC website.

The project team may include researchers from one or more universities and must include at least one Co-PI from Chinese universities that are members of CPEC Consortium of Universities.

The applications on prescribed template along with requisite documents must be submitted via HEC online portal, i.e., research.hec.gov.pk.

For further information regarding proposal submission requirements and evaluation process, please refer to the Call for Proposals Guidance available on: http://www.hec.gov.pk/site/cpec-crg.

hec CPEC research proposals CPEC and CRG

Comments

1000 characters

CPEC issues: HEC invites faculty members to submit research proposals

PML-N govt can resolve energy crisis: Miftah

Payment of Rs80bn: PQ coal-fired power project seeks Chinese Embassy’s help

High debt could slow countries’ recoveries: IMF

Poorest nations: World Bank planning new $170bn crisis fund

SC perturbed by PTI leadership’s snide remarks

Lawyers condemn ‘campaign’ against judges

Continue your duties, President tells Punjab Governor

IRS Strategic Reform Plan 2021-24 chalked out

Cabinet members: President says won’t administer oath

90 countries: US CDC lifts Covid ‘Do Not Travel’ recommendations

Read more stories