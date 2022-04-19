ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
Pakistan

Balochistan CM seeks report on driver’s death

APP 19 Apr, 2022

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizinjo on Monday took notice of the situation that arose in the border district of Chaghi as a result of a driver’s death and asked Commissioner Rakhshan division to submit a comprehensive report on the incident immediately.

“Justice would be delivered to the bereaved family of the deceased driver, Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizinjo said.

Chief Minister Balochistan also issued directives to Chief Secretary for the immediate transfer of the Deputy Commissioner Chaghi and Assistant Commissioners Dalbadin and Taftan.

Couple of days back, a driver namely Hamdullah Baloch was killed reportedly by the firing of the law enforcement agencies when former did not stop his vehicle despite several warnings from the lEAs personnel in Dalbadin, a bordering area of Chaghi district.

CM Abdul Quddus Bizinjo driver’s death CM seeks report

