Gold prices up

KARACHI: Gold prices on Monday continued to surge in the local market, traders said.

Following an increase of Rs 800, gold was traded for Rs 132,400 per tola and Rs 113,513 per 10 grams, up by Rs 686. On the world market, gold prices were quoted for $1991 per ounce. Silver prices remained unchanged for Rs 1,520 per tola and Rs 1,303.15 per 10 grams, traders said.

