Apr 19, 2022
Pakistan

Huge quantity of ice drug seized

Recorder Report 19 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Excise Police District East on Monday claimed to have recovered a huge quantity of ice drug and nabbed one accused. According to the details, the action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed that some unscrupulous persons were running an ice business in District East. In response to the intel, the Excise team has been constituted to conduct the operation.

The team has mounted a stiff vigilance to get a lead against intel. As a result, the team conducted an operation near Dubai House Bhittaiabad, near Gulistan-e- Johar and nabbed one accused, and recovered 500 grams of high-quality ice drug from his possession. A case has been registered against the accused and an investigation is in progress.

