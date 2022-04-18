Pakistan to restart talks with IMF

ISLAMABAD: The new government has decided to resume talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington from tomorrow, sources said on Sunday.

According to the sources, negotiations with IMF officials will begin from the point where it had been suspended.

Pakistan will formally announce restoration of the IMF programme after which the IMF will decide about US dollar one billion tranche of the IMF bailout, the sources added.

The new government’s reservations will also be discussed in the fresh round of talks.

The government sources earlier said that Pakistan will work with the IMF to stabilise the economy.

The dialogue is expected to focus on subsidies, amnesty and new conditions, the sources said.

Top government officials are expected to participate virtually in the upcoming talks, according to the sources.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s new government has yet to take decision about the new federal cabinet and the finance minister who will lead Pakistan’s side in crucial talks with the IMF for revival of $6 billion programme that went into jeopardy after former government decreased energy prices, despite an agreement with the lender for the opposite.