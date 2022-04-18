ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)
Apr 18, 2022
AIOU to close admissions today

APP 18 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set April 18 (Monday) as the last day of its 2nd Phase admissions for the semester Spring, 2022. According to AIOU, the interested students have been advised to apply for the admission before the expiring date. It was hoped that the students will avail the opportunity to continue their future study.

Admission forms and prospectuses for the all programs are available on the University website www.aiou.edu.pk. The university has recently digitized its administrative, financial and educational affairs and provided online facilities to the students. Applicants for admission in any program can now apply only under online mode.

The candidates who do not have access to computer and internet can go to the nearest regional office of the university and apply online using free computer and internet facility. Where the staff of the university is providing all possible facilities and support to the students.

Fee-to-face workshops on teaching practice of MA Education and M.Ed programs offered in the fall semester 2021 are also starting today(April 18). These workshops will be held at the Regional Offices of the University from 1pm to 5pm.

Letters have been sent to students to attend workshops. Workshops’ schedule is also uploaded on the students’ CMS portals and on the university’s website. In addition, examinations of BA (Associate Degree), Associate Degree in Education, Associate Degree in Commerce, Associate Degree in (Human Resource Management, Islamic Banking and Marketing), B.Ed, B.B.A. , BS Accounting and Finance and Certificate Course will start from 25th April across the country and will continue till 22nd June.

Date-sheet has been uploaded on the University’s website www.aiou.edu.pk while roll number slips are also been uploaded on students’ CMS portals.

AIOU AIOU to close admissions AIOU Spring, 2022 B.B.A BS B.Ed

