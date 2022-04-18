ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
Steps afoot to organise joint Pak-Afghan Expo

Recorder Report 18 Apr, 2022

PESHAWAR: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) is committed to holding a Pak-Afghan Expo and in this connection has intensified contacts with relevant agencies, said FPCCI’s regional coordinator Sartaj Ahmad Khan.

Talking to media here on Sunday, he stressed need for consultative meetings and mutual cooperation of FPCCI, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and Export Development Fund to make the expo a big success.

However, he emphasised that the process for approval of required funds for the proposed programme through the Export Development Fund (EDF) should be completed at the earliest to ensure that the dream comes true.

Sartaj said FPCCI has completed homework after making joint concerted efforts with government and relevant stakeholders.

He said the Business communities on both sides of the border have high hopes and are highly optimistic that the Expo would boost up trade and economic relations between the two neighbouring countries.

This joint venture will bring economic prosperity and development to the whole region, besides it would also boost up the economy of the two countries, Sartaj hoped.

FPCCI coordinator said the project was conceived two years back, which is going to be implemented very soon. However, he said the EDF has yet not shown any seriousness to bring it into a practical shape.

Later, TDAP Director Sabz Ali, speaking on the occasion, said there was no scarcity of funds for holding this important joint event. However, he added his role will begin when EDF could take decision about approval of funds for Pak-Afghan Expo.

Representatives of EDF during the meeting gave assurance that the project would not face with any more delay and will be implemented shortly. However, they emphasized that proposals for the Pak-Afghan joint Expo needed to be reviewed while keeping in view the changing scenario in Afghanistan.

