12 suspects arrested; liquor, gutka recovered

BADIN: Police in their continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Sunday arrested 12 suspects and recovered gutka and illicit liquor from their possession.

According to details, SHO Matli Sub Inspector Mir Muhammad Gadahi during patrolling arrested three suspects including Ghualm Qadir alias Papoo Mashlak, Maula Bux Dasti and Muhammad Aslam Khaskheli and recovered 1290 packets of gutka from their possession while their one accomplice managed to escape. In another drive, SHO Pangrio police station Sub Inspector Sarwer Hussain Khoso carried out successful raid and recovered 180 litres of illicit liquor.

Meanwhile Incharge Kario Ghnwar Police station ASI Ghulam Mustafa Chandio arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 4400 sachet of gutika and a motorcycle from their possession.