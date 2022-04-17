NA Deputy Speaker Suri resigns ahead of no-trust vote

ISLAMABAD: An hour before the voting on no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri was to be held in National Assembly on Saturday, he tendered his resignation.

Following the footsteps of his party’s former speaker Asad Qaiser, Deputy Speaker Suri, too, resigned from his post ahead of voting on no-trust motion in today’s sitting of the assembly.

According to sources, the National Assembly secretary office has received his resignation.

Earlier, the session of National Assembly has been convened Yesterday (Saturday) at 12 noon to hold voting on the no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri. After Suri’s resignation, there was no need to hold voting now. The other assembly agenda item also includes election of new speaker of the house after the resignation of Asad Qaiser.

Opposition files no-confidence motion against NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri

Besides this, PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, who was elected unopposed as no other contender for the slot of NA speaker was in the run, would take oath to his office.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened a special meeting of government members and its allies at 11am in Parliament House before the assembly session.

The participants would hold consultation on the swearing-in of the new speaker. All members belonging to the ruling PML-N and allied parties are directed to attend huddle.