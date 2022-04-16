Bilquis Edhi passes away

KARACHI: Bilquis Bano Edhi, the wife of renowned humanitarian and philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, passed away at the age 74 at private hospital on Friday after a month-long illness.

According to a spokesperson of the Edhi Foundation, Bilquis had to be shifted to a private hospital three days ago after her blood pressure dropped.

Earlier today, her family had said that her condition had stabilised. She was admitted to a hospital in Karachi for three days and was rushed there after her blood pressure had suddenly dropped.

“Though she is not in a serious condition, she will remain in the hospital for a couple of more days,” the spokesperson of the Edhi Foundation Muhammad Bilal had said.

Bilal had added that Bilquis had congestive heart failure and she has already undergone a heart bypass twice.

Meanwhile the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has condoled with family members of late Bilqius Edhi family members.

