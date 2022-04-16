ANL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
ASC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
AVN 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.94%)
BOP 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
FNEL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.63%)
GGGL 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
GGL 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
GTECH 12.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.93%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
MLCF 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.49%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.03%)
PTC 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.45%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.96%)
TPL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
TPLP 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
TREET 37.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
TRG 86.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.4%)
WAVES 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
YOUW 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,706 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.12%)
BR30 17,871 Decreased By -175.6 (-0.97%)
KSE100 46,602 Increased By 117.1 (0.25%)
KSE30 17,906 Increased By 6.6 (0.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Brecorder Logo
Apr 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Moody’s says Russia may be considered in default

AFP 16 Apr, 2022

WASHINGTON: Moody’s Investors Service said Thursday that Russia “may be considered in default” if it does not pay two bonds in US dollars by end of a grace period on May 4.

Moscow paid in rubles to service its debt after it was blocked from using foreign currency due to sanctions cutting the country off from the global financial system following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

But the April 4 payment in rubles on two foreign currency bonds maturing in 2022 and 2042 “represents a change in payment terms... and therefore may be considered a default under Moody’s definition if not cured by 4 May,” the ratings agency said in a statement.

“The bond contracts have no provision for repayment in any other currency other than dollars,” Moody’s said.

The decision came days after S&P Global Ratings declared Russia in “selective default” due to the failure to pay the bondholders in US currency.

For several weeks, Russia avoided the danger of a default, as the US Treasury allowed the use of foreign currency held abroad to settle foreign debt.

Last week, Washington barred Moscow from making debt payments using dollars held by American banks.

The Russian finance ministry said it was forced to make some $650 million in repayments to foreign debt-holders in rubles as they fell due on April 4.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov earlier this week said the government will “go to court” if it defaults, since it made every effort to service the debt.

US dollars Moody’s debt

Comments

Comments are closed.

Moody’s says Russia may be considered in default

IMF’s 7th review of EFF on hold: ADB’s aide-memoire

Jul-Feb LSMI output up 7.8pc YoY

Rs50bn SG against CPEC IPPs’ dues: Power Division asked to submit fresh summary

CPPA-G held responsible for electricity load-shedding

February: Discos’ tariffs hiked by Rs4.85 per unit

Govt bans sugar export

PPP’s Raja Pervez may be elected NA Speaker today

ECP decides to hear foreign funding case on daily basis

PM accuses Imran of selling Toshakhana gifts

Govt urged to restart talks to put IMF’s EFF back on track

Read more stories