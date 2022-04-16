PPP's Raja Pervaiz Ashraf likely to be elected NA Speaker

Former prime minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf is likely to be elected Speaker National Assembly unopposed as no other candidate submitted the nomination papers for the position, Aaj News reported.

The seat fell vacant after Asad Qaiser resigned from his position moments before voting on the no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan.

Ashraf submitted his nomination papers on Friday morning after approval from his party’s Central Executive Committee.

PTI, PML-N, and PPP’s funding cases should be decided together: Farrukh Habib

Qaiser delayed voting on the no-trust motion against the former premier, as the Supreme Court's deadline for holding the vote loomed.

Following his resignation, PML-N MNA Ayaz Sadiq, who was appointed on the panel of the chair, presided over the session at midnight that held the no-confidence vote.