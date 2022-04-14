ANL 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
ASC 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.78%)
ASL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.09%)
AVN 105.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.03%)
BOP 7.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
FFL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
FNEL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.05%)
GGGL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.01%)
GGL 20.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
GTECH 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.63%)
HUMNL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.63%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.46%)
MLCF 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
PACE 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.63%)
PIBTL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PRL 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
PTC 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.38%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
TELE 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.08%)
TPL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
TPLP 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.51%)
TREET 37.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.67%)
TRG 86.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.52%)
UNITY 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.87%)
WAVES 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.57%)
YOUW 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.89%)
BR100 4,657 Decreased By -10.9 (-0.23%)
BR30 17,548 Decreased By -58.8 (-0.33%)
KSE100 46,086 Decreased By -79.3 (-0.17%)
KSE30 17,731 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.19%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,952
12324hr
Sindh
576,469
Punjab
505,528
Balochistan
35,481
Islamabad
135,141
KPK
219,308
Brecorder Logo
Apr 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Judiciary: embittered ex-PM demands ‘explanation’

KARACHI: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan addressed its first public address...
Monitoring Desk Updated 14 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan addressed its first public address since losing his government via a successful no-confidence motion against him in the National Assembly over the weekend.

“Whenever a prime minister of Pakistan was removed, people used to distribute sweets. But I am thankful to God that I was removed and you all came and gave me such respect,” Khan said in his opening remarks while addressing his supporters.

“Pakistan has now become a nation. Whoever thought that an imported government of the US would be accepted by this nation ... on Sunday, the entire nation gave their answer that the imported government stands rejected.

Khan said that the “decisive moment” has arrived and the nation needs to choose if it wants slavery or liberty. “Do we want to be the slaves of the US’ slaves or do we want real freedom?”

He said that the ‘imported government’ currently in charge was full of individuals out on bail. “Shehbaz Sharif is out on bail, his son is out on bail, Nawaz Sharif is a convict, and his son is an absconder in London and the same is the case with his sons, daughter and son-in-law.”

Nation needs to decide between slavery and liberty, says Imran Khan at Peshawar rally

Khan said that the Americans have “disrespected” Pakistan by “imposing outlaws” on this nation. “I will go to every city of the country ... and I challenge to them that they would have never seen the kind of mobility of the public the way I would do.”

The PTI chairman accused newly appointed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of being involved in corruption to the tune of Rs 40 billion.

“Everyone should know that this is not the Pakistan of the 1970s when the US conspired to remove Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ... this is not the same Pakistan. The Pakistan of today is of social media. The country has 60 million mobile phones. All our youth now have a voice and no one can zip their mouths.”

Khan addressed Shehbaz and told him to stop the harassment of PTI supporters. “This crackdown that you’re doing against our youth over social media ... listen to this clearly ... the day we give the call, you would not find a place to hide.”

Khan then addressed the judiciary and questioned why the Supreme Court and the Islamabad High Court felt the need to open their courts on Saturday night, hours before he was ousted from the top office.

“My dear judges, my judiciary, I have spent time in jail because of your freedom because I dream that one day the judiciary would stand with the weak people of the society, and not the powerful. I ask the judiciary that when you opened the court in the dead of night ... this nation has known me for 45 years. Have I ever broken the law? When I played cricket, did anyone every accuse me of match fixing?

“During my 25 years of politics, I have never provoked the public against state institutions or the judiciary because my life and death is in Pakistan. I ask you, what crime had I exactly committed that you opened up the courts at midnight?”

The former prime minister asked security institutions if the country’s nuclear assets would be safe under the leadership of the Sharifs-led government.

Footage shared by the PTI showed a throng of people at the rally’s site.

Prior to Khan taking the stage, his fellow party leaders, including Ali Amin Gandapur, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former defence minister Parvez Khattak, Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid and National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri addressed the gathering.

PTI leader Shibli Faraz, earlier today, said that Khan would make important announcements at the rally and take the nation into confidence on the party’s future roadmap.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Shireen Mazari alleged that coverage of the rally was being blocked on the orders of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s new coalition government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif PTI Imran Khan judiciary

Comments

1000 characters
Syed Arif Hussain Zahidi Apr 14, 2022 06:09am
All I remember is last time you accused of bribery you landed up in soup. Begging him to close the 10 billion PKRS defamation case. Shehbaz should have continued with that case and brought you to the streets.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Syed Arif Hussain Zahidi Apr 14, 2022 06:39am
PTI should seriously think of getting permanent containers. For the rest of their lives InshaAllah they will spend their lives in containers. IT WAS INDIA AT FIRST WHICH PUSHED PAKISTAN INTO ISOLATION AND NOW KHAN TRIED HIS BEST. HOW COME THEY WORKED ON THE SAME AGENDA ? ISOLATE PAKISTAN.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Judiciary: embittered ex-PM demands ‘explanation’

KCR, other projects: PM briefed about Sindh’s approach

Growth likely to slow to 4.3pc in FY22, 4pc in FY23: WB

Project success rate in Pakistan improves, says ADB’s IED

Asaan Account, Asaan Remittance Account: SBP enhances transaction limits

Unregistered buyers: Adjustment against GST returns allowed via credit notes

Rupee-dollar value can be stable with right economic direction: Ishaq Dar

Pasha describes C/A deficit as ‘major’ challenge for new govt

RLNG-fired plants: PC urges PD to expedite debt recapitalisation approvals

Office hours revised: Banks, MFBs and DFIs to work 6 days a week: SBP

Read more stories