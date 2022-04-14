Office hours revised: Banks, MFBs and DFIs to work 6 days a week: SBP

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced to observe six working days in a week.

As per the decision of the federal government, the State Bank will observe six days working week with the revised office hours during Ramazan, which will also be followed by all banks, Development Finance Institutions and Microfinance Banks.

Office hours during Ramazan from Monday to Thursday and Saturday will be from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm with prayer break from 1:00 pm to 1:30 pm whereas on Fridays, office hours will be from 8.00 am to 1:00 pm without break.

The SBP has further advised banks and microfinance banks to observe the minimum business (banking) hours for public dealing from Monday to Thursday and Saturday, ie, from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm without prayer break whereas on Fridays, office hours will be from 8.00 am to 12:00 pm without break.

