ANL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
ASC 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
ASL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
AVN 106.65 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (2.41%)
BOP 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.72%)
CNERGY 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FFL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.67%)
FNEL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.07%)
GGGL 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.03%)
GGL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3%)
GTECH 10.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (12.71%)
HUMNL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.39%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.65%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.17%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.74%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
PTC 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.8%)
SNGP 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.09%)
TELE 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-7.05%)
TPL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
TPLP 23.32 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
TREET 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.87%)
TRG 87.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.96%)
UNITY 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.81%)
WAVES 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.27%)
WTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.83%)
YOUW 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,668 Decreased By -37.3 (-0.79%)
BR30 17,607 Decreased By -261.4 (-1.46%)
KSE100 46,166 Decreased By -241.8 (-0.52%)
KSE30 17,764 Decreased By -50.2 (-0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,829
10124hr
Sindh
576,407
Punjab
505,486
Balochistan
35,480
Islamabad
135,139
KPK
219,296
Brecorder Logo
Apr 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Hearing of mega money laundering, Park Lane cases adjourned

Recorder Report 14 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court hearing mega money laundering and Park Lane cases against former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, and others adjourned the hearing on Wednesday due to absence of Zardari’s counsel Farooq H Naek who was supposed to argue over acquittal application filed by Zardari and other accused under the National Accountability (second amendment) Ordinance 2021.

Accountability Court-II judge, Muhammad Azam Khan, while hearing the cases against Zardari, his sister, and others and Park Lane case against Zardari and others separately, adjourned hearing of both the cases till April 27 and April 28.

During the hearing, associate of Zardari and Faryal Talpur’s lead counsel’s associate Barrister Shiraz Rajpar as well as lawyers of the other accused filed separate applications seeking one-day exemption from appearing before it, which the court has approved.

NAB prosecutor Usman Masood, defence counsel Arshad Tabreza, and associate of Zardari’s lead counsel Barrister Shiraz appeared before the court. Zardari’s lead counsel’s associate told the court that Naek was busy before other court and he prayed before the court that the arguments over the acquittal pleas of Zardari and Talpur filed under the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Ordinance 2021 be postponed till the next hearing.

The court approved his request and adjourned hearing of both the cases till April 27 and April 28.

The NAB had nominated Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Hussain Lawai, Anwar Majid, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Taha Raza, Arif Khan, Muhammad Umair, Syed Hussain Faisal Shah Jamote, Azam Wazir Khan, Nimr Majid, Mustafa Z Majid, Ali Kemal Malik, M Younas Kudwavi, Zain Malik, Haji Haroon, Khawaja Muhammad Salman Younus, Pir Darvesh Khan, Imran Khan, Muhammad Aurangzeb, and Bilal Shaikh, in the supplementary reference filed in connection with mega money laundering case.

Those who were nominated by the NAB in the supplementary reference filed in connection with the Park Lane case included, Zardari, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, director Park Lane Company, M/s Park Lane Estate (Private) Limited, Muhammad Iqbal Khan Noori director M/s Parthenon (Pvt) Ltd, Muhammad Hanif Accountant M/s Park Lane Estate, M/s Parthenon (Pvt) Limited, an incorporated entity bearing certificate of incorporation under the provision of the Companies Ordinance 1984, and Hussain Lawai, former president Arif Habib Bank, and the Summit Bank.

The other accused included Abdul Ghani Majid, shareholder/director Regent Service (Pvt) Ltd multiple companies known as Omni Group, Khawaja Anwar Majid shareholder director Omni Group, Taha Raza public relationship manager Arif Habib Bank now Summit Bank, Farooq Abdullah area branch manager HBL, Uzair Naeem former AVP Summit Bank, M/s Tracom (Pvt) Ltd through GM south- an incorporated entity bearing certificate of incorporation under the provision of the companies office, Muhammad Saleem Faisal General Manager (GM) M/s Tracom (Pvt) Limited, and Zahir Ismail.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Asif Ali Zardari Faryal Talpur Muhammad Azam Khan Park Lane case mega money laundering

Comments

Comments are closed.

Hearing of mega money laundering, Park Lane cases adjourned

Judiciary: embittered ex-PM demands ‘explanation’

Growth likely to slow to 4.3pc in FY22, 4pc in FY23: WB

Project success rate in Pakistan improves, says ADB’s IED

Asaan Account, Asaan Remittance Account: SBP enhances transaction limits

Unregistered buyers: Adjustment against GST returns allowed via credit notes

Pasha describes C/A deficit as ‘major’ challenge for new govt

Office hours revised: Banks, MFBs and DFIs to work 6 days a week: SBP

Pakistan rejects unwarranted reference in India-US statement

‘We recognise that Pakistan plays key role in region’: US

RLNG-fired plants: PC urges PD to expedite debt recapitalisation approvals

Read more stories