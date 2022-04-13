ANL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
ASC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
ASL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (3.23%)
BOP 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.18%)
CNERGY 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.16%)
FFL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.09%)
FNEL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.65%)
GGGL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
GGL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (6.19%)
GTECH 10.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (12.71%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
KEL 3.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.37%)
PACE 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
PRL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.98%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.61%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4%)
SNGP 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.36%)
TELE 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.07%)
TPL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.85%)
TPLP 24.35 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.64%)
TREET 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.57%)
TRG 88.60 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.81%)
UNITY 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.11%)
WAVES 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.56%)
WTL 2.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.9%)
YOUW 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.08%)
BR100 4,687 Decreased By -18.4 (-0.39%)
BR30 17,839 Decreased By -29.9 (-0.17%)
KSE100 46,255 Decreased By -152.8 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,806 Decreased By -8.9 (-0.05%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,829
10124hr
Sindh
576,407
Punjab
505,486
Balochistan
35,480
Islamabad
135,139
KPK
219,296
India’s March palm oil imports jump as Ukraine sunoil supplies halt

Reuters 13 Apr, 2022

MUMBAI: India’s palm oil imports jumped 18.7% in March from the previous month, as traders moved to secure alternatives to sunflower oil that can no longer be bought from Ukraine, a leading trade body said on Wednesday.

The higher purchases of palm oil by India, the world’s biggest importer of edible oils, could support Malaysian palm oil futures..

In March, 539,793 tonnes of palm oil landed in India, up from 454,794 tonnes in February, the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.

India imported 212,484 tonnes of sunflower oil in March, up from 152,220 tonnes in February, helped by the arrival of a few ships that had left Ukraine before the war, it said.

“However in April, as no shipment from Ukraine came, sunflower oil import may fall to nearly 80,000 tonnes, mainly arriving from Russia and Argentina only,” it said.

India has contracted for 45,000 tonnes of Russian sunflower oil at a record high price for shipments in April, as edible oil prices in the local market surged because of the cessation of Ukrainian supply.

Palm gains about 3% to near three-week high as stocks tighten

The country’s soyoil imports in March fell to 299,421 tonnes from 376,594 tonnes a month ago, the SEA said.

“Brazil and Argentina have limited soyoil surplus. In the past few months, India was trying to buy soyoil from other origins including the United States and Germany. But these countries can’t ship big volume,” said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm.

India has imported a record 112,576 tonnes of soyoil from the United States in the first five months of the current 2021/22 marketing year ending on Oct. 31, the SEA data showed.

As sunoil and soyoil supplies are limited, India has no choice but to import more than 600,000 tonnes of palm oil in April, the dealer said.

India buys palm oil from top producers Indonesia and Malaysia and soyoil mainly from Argentina and Brazil.

