ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.61%)
ASC 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
ASL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
AVN 104.14 Increased By ▲ 7.26 (7.49%)
BOP 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.93%)
FNEL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
GGGL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (7.14%)
GGL 20.34 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.45%)
GTECH 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.6%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.47%)
MLCF 37.49 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (5.01%)
PACE 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.59%)
PIBTL 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
PRL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.17%)
PTC 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.85%)
SNGP 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TPL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
TPLP 23.05 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.46%)
TREET 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (4.25%)
TRG 87.89 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 28.49 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.23%)
WAVES 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.27%)
YOUW 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.99%)
BR100 4,705 Increased By 37.9 (0.81%)
BR30 17,869 Increased By 1972.5 (12.41%)
KSE100 46,407 Increased By 262.3 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,814 Increased By 110.5 (0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,829
10124hr
Sindh
576,407
Punjab
505,486
Balochistan
35,480
Islamabad
135,139
KPK
219,296
Brecorder Logo
Apr 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Post of Punjab chief minister: LHC reserves verdict on pleas for holding election

APP 13 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on different petitions filed for holding election of the Punjab chief minister.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti reserved the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties on petitions filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shehbaz and Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari for holding elections of Punjab chief minister and revocation of deputy speaker powers, respectively.

During the proceedings, Hamza Shehbaz’s counsel Azam Nazir Tarar argued before the court and said that the deputy speaker had taken charge of his office on the court directions.

However, Barrister Ali Zafar on behalf of Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi argued that the court did not have power to interfere in assembly matters. “Courts and assembly cannot interfere in each others work and if such interference happened then conflict will take place,” he added.

He said that if there was a constitutional requirement then the court could hear the matter for its implementation only. He submitted that the provincial assembly was a constitutional body and it carried out legislation. He submitted that the matter did not fall under the jurisdiction of High

Court and no question could be raised in the court overstep of the parliament under Article- 69.

Ali Zafar submitted that as per rules of business, the court could not intervene in the matters of the assembly. He submitted that parliament and courts respect each other and did not intervene in the domain of each others.

He further argued that the petitioners had stated that assembly rules were not being implemented, which was a matter of the assembly. If the speaker refuses to hold the election then it would be a constitutional matter and the court has the jurisdiction to hear such a matter, he added. He submitted that fixing of date was not a constitutional matter, therefore, the court did not have the power to hear it, he added.

At this stage, the chief justice observed that as per law, the election for the leader of house must be held as soon as possible and it was mandatory to complete nomination papers a day earlier for the purpose.

To which, Ali Zafar replied that the election of chief minister would soon be held, adding that a three days time period would not make any difference. The rules would decide about the powers of speakers and their use, he added.

The chief justice questioned that the speaker was a candidate of chief minister-ship then why he withdrew powers of the deputy speaker.

The PML-Q’s counsel Imtiaz Rasheed submitted that the speaker would not use powers on the day of the election, adding that the court did not have powers to hear the matter. He submitted that the PML-N held the meeting outside assembly and tried to form a government in the presence of one.

However, the chief justice observed that no one could assume the office without taking oath.

Imtiaz Rasheed pleaded with the court to dismiss the petitions and issue directions for holding elections on April 16.

At this, the chief justice questioned how the house would be conducted on April 16 or any other date.

The speaker’s counsel argued that deputy speaker was an alternate to the speaker and if both were not present, then the house would be run by a panel.

The court adjourned the hearing of petitions for a short while.

Later, as the proceedings resumed, Barrister Ali Zafar submitted that now deputy speaker could not perform as a presiding officer for electing the chief minister Punjab, adding that the deputy speaker could not conduct a transparent election.

The chief justice questioned what could be done in such circumstances.

Barrister Ali Zafar submitted that the Panel of chairman would preside over the session.

The chief justice questioned what would happen if both parties exert force for their candidate to preside over the session.

Ali Zafar replied that a deadlock would take place in these circumstances.

At this stage, Hamza Shehbaz’s counsel Azam Nazir Tarar suggested that any of four independent assembly members could be appointed as presiding officer.

However, Barrister Ali Zafar did not agree with the suggestion while expressing no trust.

As the court resumed its proceedings after a break of a few hours, the chief justice observed that the parties had failed to reach on a decision but the law would reach on its own decision.

Ali Zafar submitted that the panel of chairman comprised 4 members and if speaker and deputy speaker were not available then the first member of the panel would conduct the proceedings.

Azam Nazir Tarar submitted that no date could be fixed with mutual consultation, therefore, the court should issue appropriate directions in the matter.

Subsequently, the court reserved its verdict on completion of arguments by the parties.

LHC Post of Punjab chief minister LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti

Comments

1000 characters

Post of Punjab chief minister: LHC reserves verdict on pleas for holding election

Formation commanders’ moot takes note of propaganda campaign

Govt change peaceful, but raises near-term policy uncertainty: Fitch

MoU signed with China on economic, trade cooperation WG

Failure to buy LNG from spot market: Gas crisis set to simmer in summer

PM abolishes two weekly offs in govt offices

Suri claims ‘threat letter’ received by SC

Presentation to PM being finalised by FBR

$30bn financing needs in FY23: Miftah underscores need for ‘restarting’ IMF programme

Govt’s policy directive: Jazz signs renewed licence with PTA

N-power plants set up by China face financial problems

Read more stories