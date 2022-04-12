ANL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.64%)
Sports

Series of 2 Tests, 3 ODIs: Cricket team to visit Sri Lanka in Jul-Aug

Recorder Report 12 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: The Pakistan cricket team will visit Sri Lanka in July-August, where a series of two Tests and three ODIs will be played.

The venues and dates of the series will soon be decided by the two boards in consultation. After the series, Asia Cup T20 is also scheduled in Sri Lanka, sources in the PCB said.

It may be noted that Rawalpindi will host the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches against the West Indies at the Pindi Cricket Stadium from June 8-12.

As per schedule, the West Indies will arrive in Islamabad on 5th June for the One-Day Internationals that will be played on June 8, 10 and 12. The ODIs were part of the West Indies’ tour of Pakistan in December 2021. However, with mutual consent, these were rescheduled after five Covid-19 cases were reported in the West Indies side. The West Indies have also agreed to play three T20Is in early 2023, schedule of which will be announced in due course.

The ODIs are part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. Top seven-placed sides from this event plus ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 hosts India will qualify directly for the pinnacle 50-over competition, which will be staged next year in October/ November.

