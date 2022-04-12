Business community felicitates Shehbaz on becoming PM

KARACHI: The leadership of Businessmen Group (BMG) and office-bearers of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry, on behalf of the entire business and industrial community of Karachi, extended heartfelt congratulations to Shehbaz Sharif on taking oath as the 23rd prime minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

BMG chairman Zubair Motiwala, Vice Chairman Tahir Khaliq, Haroon Farooki, Anjum Nisar and Jawed Bilwani, General Secretary AQ Khalil, President KCCI Muhammad Idrees, Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Naqi and Vice President Qazi Zahid Hussain hoped that Prime Minister Sharif would now prioritise some of the urgent economic issues being faced by the country and pay special attention to the problems encountered by the business & industrial community of Karachi since long.

They also advised the Prime Minister to come up an effective mechanism which must ensure that every single decision or policy which directly or indirectly affects trade and industry, must be devised in consultation with the business and industrial community.

They were of the opinion that the federal government has to pay attention towards some of the most pressing issues of Karachi particularly improving the infrastructure of Karachi and other serious issues like gas, electricity and water crises being faced by the business & industrial community of this city —which continues to contribute a mammoth share of more than 65 percent revenue to the national exchequer, more than 95 percent to the provincial kitty and 54 percent in terms of exports despite all odds.

In order to ensure sustainable economic prosperity, the federal government has to revisit all the policies so that the sense of deprivation felt by Karachiites and the city’s business community may be negated.

They stressed that PM Shahbaz Sharif must gather a team of economic experts, reliable and honest members of Business Community, who have absolute know-how of the issues on top priority from different sectors of the economy. The proposed team comprising of genuine representatives of business and industrial community would surely be able to prudently guide the government in formulating numerous policies directly or indirectly affecting the trade and industry.

This step would certainly create a win-win situation and would be warmly welcomed by the entire business and industrial community of Pakistan as it was in the larger interest of the country, they added.

BMG Leadership and KCCI Office Bearers extended full support and cooperation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team so that long lasting progress and prosperity for the entire country could be ensured.

