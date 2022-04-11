ANL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.64%)
ASC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.77%)
ASL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.39%)
AVN 96.88 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (7.62%)
BOP 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.22%)
CNERGY 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (15.44%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (9.69%)
FNEL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (11.51%)
GGGL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.25%)
GGL 18.93 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (7.8%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.09%)
HUMNL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (9%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.53%)
KOSM 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (11.11%)
MLCF 35.66 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (7.54%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (17.12%)
PIBTL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (16.83%)
PRL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (8.38%)
PTC 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.66%)
SILK 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (13.27%)
SNGP 32.85 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (6.52%)
TELE 16.23 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (8.06%)
TPL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.29%)
TPLP 21.45 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.79%)
TREET 36.74 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (8.54%)
TRG 81.76 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (7.56%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WAVES 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.83%)
WTL 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (22.67%)
YOUW 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (10.73%)
BR100 4,647 Increased By 214.3 (4.83%)
BR30 15,896 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 45,977 Increased By 1532.1 (3.45%)
KSE30 17,665 Increased By 651.3 (3.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Record 419,000 fans flock to Australian Grand Prix weekend

AFP 11 Apr, 2022

MELBOURNE: Nearly 420,000 spectators poured into Albert Park over the Australian Grand Prix weekend, organisers said Monday, to set a new attendance record at the circuit, and one of the highest in the sport’s history.

Melbourne was back on the calendar this year after missing out in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions.

It returned with a bang as fans flocked to the track to witness Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc win his second race of the year to stretch his world championship lead.

Organisers said 419,114 people attended over the four days, eclipsing the previous record of 401,000 set at Melbourne’s inaugural grand prix in 1996.

A bumper 128,294 watched the Sunday’s race, with 55,107 turning up on Thursday just to soak up the atmosphere, despite it being a day when no Formula One cars took to the track.

The Melbourne numbers topped the 400,000 who attended last year’s United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, which was Formula One’s highest attendance in 2021.

But they were short of the 520,000 who flooded the 1995 race weekend in Adelaide – the last time the Australian Grand Prix was held there before switching to Melbourne.

Race organisers put the massive Melbourne crowd down to a combination of a new audience to the sport attracted through the Netflix series “Drive To Survive”, fine weather and fans desperate for high-speed action after missing out for two years.

There was a sea of orange as fans donned the colours of McLaren in support of local hero Daniel Ricciardo, who finished sixth.

Ricciardo noted during the weekend it had “always been pretty wild here” but that “it felt like it was turned up a notch, or two, or three”.

“It’s definitely a good crazy and there’s a lot of support and love. I think everyone’s just stoked to have the race back,” he said.

Australian Grand Prix chief Andrew Westacott described the weekend as “the happiest sporting event” he had ever been to.

“We were instilling the mojo back into Melbourne,” he told local radio after the city went through tough years with lockdowns and other Covid restrictions.

Australian Grand Prix

Comments

1000 characters

Record 419,000 fans flock to Australian Grand Prix weekend

Mekran Div: Iran, Pakistan set to settle power issues

Shehbaz nominated for PM post: PTI MNAs to quit NA in protest?

Election for Leader of House: Shehbaz, Qureshi submit nomination papers

Non-payment of dues: Power Div warns KE of stern action

Extension in PPA: Senate panel seeks details of payments made to KAPCO

‘Non-dom’ tax status for UK minister fuels attacks on govt

PTI supporters hold widescale rallies to protest against 'foreign conspiracy'

Israel launches West Bank raids

ISPR refutes BBC Urdu story

Macron and Le Pen head for French election runoff

Read more stories