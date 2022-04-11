ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
Pakistan

PNCA starts painting, calligraphy & guitar classes

APP 11 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) has started new training sessions of painting, calligraphy and guitar under the supervision of master instructors here at the PNCA, aiming to provide platform to talented youth for improving their artistic skills and creativity.

Talking to APP, an official of PNCA Masroor Shah said, “Faiza Shah a renowned painter and instructor teaches painting classes to students who get registered in these particular classes”. He said the course was designed to help students make a successful transition of their abilities at PNCA.

Through presentations, hands-on projects, discussions and field trips, the students would learn in an enabling environment to develop their skills and professional artistic habits in a new social and academic setting, he added.

“A strong emphasis will be placed on building a community of young emerging artists and connecting students to resources that can enhance their studies and creative practices in arts,” Shah said.

He concluded that the PNCA believed in giving musicians and artists the platform they need to grow and the inspiration they seek to realize their unique potential.

The painting, calligraphy and guitar skills demand a creative and nature loving mind that always turns emotions, colours, feelings and nature into art like painting various sculptures, art pieces and creating eye-catching caricatures and producing melodious symphonies on guitars.

