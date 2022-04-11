ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
Hot, dry weather persist in central and upper Sindh

NNI 11 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday forecast hot and humid weather in Karachi with maximum temperature between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature in the city and adjoining areas will remain between 34–36 degree Celsius on Monday and 34 – 36 Celsius on Tuesday, according to the weather report. The minimum temperature in Karachi will be 24 degree Celsius today.

According to the Met Office very hot and dry weather to persist over central and upper Sindh with maximum temperature ranges 43-45 degree Celsius today.

The wind direction will be westerly turning to southwesterly in the evening, according to the PMD.

The mercury will remain above 40 degree Celsius in Badin, Hyderabad,Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jamshoro, Matyari, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparker, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Noshahro Feroze, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Qambar Shahdadkot districts of Sindh today, according to the weather report.

Very hot and dry weather spell over Karachi and other parts of Sindh persisted in the region since the last week of March.

A weather report earlier predicted that the first few days of Ramadan will likely to be very hot and humid.

