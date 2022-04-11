Main roads being reconstructed, says Wahab

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday said a main road connecting District Central with District East is being reconstructed at a cost of Rs 450 million and the 5.5 kilometre long road will be completed before June 30.

Before carpeting, underground works including water lines, sewerage and drainage systems will be completed.

The administrator expressed these views while addressing the ground breaking ceremony of road restoration and reconstruction works from Cafe Pyala Gulberg Chowrangi to Rashid Minhas Road.

On the occasion, deputy commissioner and administrator Central District Taha Saleem, DG KDA Syed Muhammad Ali, PPP Central District president Masroor Ahsan, general secretary Dil Mohammad, information secretary Shehzad Majeed, senior officers of KMC and KDA, and a large number of citizens were present.

He said that three and a half years have passed in chaos, unemployment and inflation but now everyone has to work together for the development of Pakistan and their city.

“For the first time in history, the National Assembly has sent the prime minister home using its constitutional powers. We expect a fair distribution of electricity, gas and resources from the federal government. I hope the federal government will now take an interest in the affairs of Sindh province and the problems will be solved,” he added.

He said reconstruction work of Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan in Central District will be started at a cost of Rs 1.1 billion and on April 21, he will be laying the foundation stone.

The administrator said water, sewerage and drainage works will be completed before the construction of the road.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said Iqbal Park will be constructed in Block-14 Federal B Area for which PC-1 has been prepared and funds are already allocated and available.

In response to a question from the media, he said the people of Karachi will decide whether the last four years were good or these eight months during his administratorship are better.

He alleged that PTI members do not believe in the constitution of Pakistan but believe in the constitution of Imran.

The Administrator Karachi said Mohsin Bhopali underpass in Nazimabad was in a state of disrepair. There was a water leakage, the drainage system was out of order and the system had not been working for the last 16 years.

“People criticize us, but we want to get things done with quality and order,” he said.

