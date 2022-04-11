ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
ASL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
AVN 90.02 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.16%)
BOP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.15%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
FFL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.23%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.94%)
GGL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.42%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.47%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.2%)
MLCF 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.26%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.94%)
TPL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.07%)
TPLP 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TREET 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.31%)
TRG 76.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.88%)
YOUW 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.76%)
BR100 4,433 Increased By 71 (1.63%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 301.3 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,445 Increased By 657.8 (1.5%)
KSE30 17,014 Increased By 306.1 (1.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Tailors fleecing customers ahead of Eid

APP 11 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: With the start of holy month of Ramzan, mostly tailors elsewhere in the country were witnessed busy for overcharging their visiting customers and they have stopped taking new orders as demand surges for Eid-ul-Fitr. Like previous years, this year too the tailoring shops were seen overcrowded with customers to either get their stitched dresses for Eid, said a report aired on a private news channel.

Many tailors claimed that they were received approximately double orders comparatively from normal days as customers have been forced to continue booking new orders.

Mostly citizens have also expressed their dissatisfaction over the overcharging rates of stitching clothes by tailors and asked the concerned administration to maintain checks and balances over market rates.

A tailor said that his business was always good. In fact, this was the right time we make some profit compared to other months.

He made it clear that charges for stitching have double because of workload of customers and we have to put in extra effort during this time. “I have visited several tailor shops but was unable to find anyone ready to take my order,” said a customer.

A online tailoring social media platform said that our online service has been popular with female customers and we will continue to serve our people and We are working round the clock to provide orders as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Another women customer said that tailors have increased stitching charges by up to Rs 200 to 500 for a single suit.

Some of the tailors have also displayed their notices outside their shops inscribing that ‘booking is closed’, said a youngster at tailor shop.

Eid customers tailors

Comments

1000 characters

Tailors fleecing customers ahead of Eid

Shehbaz nominated for PM post: PTI MNAs to quit NA in protest?

Election for Leader of House: Shehbaz, Qureshi submit nomination papers

Non-payment of dues: Power Div warns KE of stern action

Extension in PPA: Senate panel seeks details of payments made to KAPCO

‘Non-dom’ tax status for UK minister fuels attacks on govt

PTI supporters hold widescale rallies to protest against 'foreign conspiracy'

Israel launches West Bank raids

ISPR refutes BBC Urdu story

Macron and Le Pen head for French election runoff

PKR ends with 0.32pc change

Read more stories