Hammad regrets ‘regime change attempts under foreign conspiracy’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Saturday expressed serious concerns over the attempts being made to topple the democratically elected government under an international conspiracy.

Speaking on a point of order in the National Assembly, he said there were proofs of foreign elements’ involvement in the regime change plot.

He said the government wanted to share the evidences and contents of the “Threat Letter” with the leadership of opposition parties, but unfortunately they refused to attend the in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security convened by the Speaker National Assembly.

The minister said the public had given the mandate to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 2018 general elections as the party had won 156 seats.

Now in the prevailing political scenario and fail the international conspiracy, he said the government was of the view to go for the early election to get afresh mandate, but the opposition parties were avoiding facing the masses.