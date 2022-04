ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued revised sales tax return form to incorporate some recently-made changes pertaining to the steel sector and others.

The FBR has issued SRO 500(I)/2022 to amend the Sales Tax Rules, 2006.

Through the amended rules, the FBR has substituted form STR-7 with the new form.

