Country has come to grinding halt: PML-N

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said on Saturday that the whole country has come to a grinding halt due to obduracy of one person.

The PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz said in a tweet that a maniac’s fear of having to face the music has brought the entire country to a grinding halt and a complete standstill. “The country of 220 million people is without a government for weeks now.

This blatant violation of constitution and disregard to SC orders will be ugly and end badly,” she said, adding: “One person who is not in his senses anymore cannot be allowed to wreak havoc and bring the entire country down. This is not a joke. He (Imran) should not be treated as PM or ex-PM, he must be treated as a psychopath who just to save his own skin is holding the entire country hostage. Shame”

On the other hand, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb MNA said that the last ball was looking for Imran Sahib, but the captain had gone missing.

Aurangzeb said Imran could have exited with grace but time has gone now, get the voting on no-confidence done in compliance with the Supreme Court order, she stressed.

