Shireen Mazari denounces ‘judicial coup’

ISLAMABAD: A member of government denounced on Friday a Supreme Court decision to quash an attempt by Prime Minister Imran Khan to block a no-confidence vote against him, saying the court’s ruling was akin to a “judicial coup”.

The court ruling late on Thursday that Khan must face the no-confidence vote, which he is widely expected to lose, meaning the former cricket star will be ousted as prime minister.

“A judicial coup happened last night ... ending parliamentary supremacy!” Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said on Twitter.

Khan is due to address the nation later on Friday.

The Supreme Court ruled that Khan had acted unconstitutionally in blocking the no-confidence vote on Sunday, after which he dissolved parliament and called an election. Mazari also suggested that Khan and his allies would fight on.