PECA Ordinance: PPP leaders welcome IHC decision

Naveed Butt 09 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) expressed pleasure and welcomed the decision of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to declare null and void the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendment Ordinance, 2022.

Central Information Secretary of PPP-P and member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri said that the PPP warmly welcomes and expresses its pleasure on the IHC’s decision to declare the PECA ordinance unconstitutional.

She said that it is a victory of the Constitution of Pakistan.

She said in a statement on Friday that we congratulate the entire nation and the journalists’ community of the country over this constitutional victory.

“Islamabad Court’s decision regarding the rejection of PECA ordinance is immense pleasurable to all of us because “selected” [Prime Minister] Imran Khan Niazi wanted to snatch the freedom of the expression of the common man like the dictators of the past,” she said.

She said that the PPP had already rejected the darconian black law of the PECA and today, the IHC has taken a constitutional step by declaring the PECA amendment ordinance an unconstitutional move. She added that Prime Minister Khan’s government has turned the President House into a “center of conspiracies”.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman in her tweet congratulated the journalists and the whole of Pakistan on the annulment of PECA ordinance by the IHC.

She said that within 24 hours, the court declared another action of the PTI government unconstitutional. She claimed that the ordinance was brought to target opponents and journalists.

She also said the PECA ordinance was against the constitution and basic human rights.

She claimed that the media and freedom of expression were banned during the PTI regime.

She said that now all undemocratic and illegal steps of the PTI government would be returned.

“Inshallah tomorrow (Saturday) will be the

end of one of the worst civilian dictatorships,” Rehman claimed.

