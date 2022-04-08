Russia denies attack on Ukrainian train station

MOSCOW: Russia’s defence ministry said Friday it did not launch an attack on a train station in eastern Ukraine, which a local rescue worker said killed at least 35 people.

“All statements by representatives of the Kyiv nationalist regime about the ‘rocket attack’ allegedly carried out by Russia on April 8 at the railway station in the city of Kramatorsk are a provocation and are absolutely untrue,” the ministry said in a statement.

