Shehbaz draws parallels between Imran, Hitler

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday termed Prime Minister Imran Khan an “absolutely fraud” vis-a-vis his claims about the “threat letter” and once again asked the military leadership to explain their position with regard to the recent meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC).

Talking to reporters outside Supreme Court, Shehbaz blamed Prime Minister Imran Khan for pushing the country decades back due to failed economic policies, historic inflation, corruption, and bad governance.

“Imran Niazi’s example is not different from Adolf Hitler. Hitler was Nazi, and Imran is Niazi,” he remarked, adding that in 1933, the Nazi blamed the communist party for fire in the German parliament and making it an excuse; Hitler captured all the powers by abrogating the German Constitution.

“The same was done by Imran Niazi on April 3 who through his ‘tool’ – deputy speaker – got announced a written ruling in a clear violation of the law and Constitution,” he said.

However, he explained that it was his own opinion and “whatever the judiciary decides, with which you may agree or oppose to, but we all respect the judiciary.”

He further stated that on April 3, Imran Khan sabotaged the Constitution and trampled upon it, adding that Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri’s attempted to issue a ‘stay-order’ to Prime Minister Khan by dismissing the no-confidence motion, who (deputy speaker) himself is on a stay-order for the last two years.

The PML-N president once again demanded that the decision made in the recently-held meeting of the NCS should be made public, adding that the way 197 members of the opposition have been declared as “traitors” is another attempt to poison the society, which is not an easy task to be ended anytime soon. “Living with such allegations or going to the elections, is not acceptable at all to us. We will fight this everywhere and anytime,” he stated, adding that the opposition would challenge the “unconstitutional” actions on all platforms.

He lashed out at PM Imran Khan, terming him a “liar” and a “fraud”. “He is an ‘absolutely fraud, who had stated ‘absolutely not’, [but] he is an ‘absolutely fraud’…today, if we want to save Pakistan, then the Constitution needs to be protected, the rule of law is to be ensured, free and fair elections need to be ensured,” he added.

He further stated: “If we need to save the country, then the dignity of the parliament needs to be restored.” He hoped that the Supreme Court would protect the Constitution and provide a swift decision, adding that the entire nation is looking towards the apex court.

Referring to the situation in the Punjab Assembly, Shehbaz condemned the hindrance created in holding of the provincial assembly session, adding that due to the situations, the opposition was compelled to hold the assembly session in a private hotel.

He also thanked all the political parties and the 199 lawmakers belonging to Jahangir Tareen group, Aleem Khan group, PPP, and others who voted for Hamza Shehbaz.

Talking to media persons, senior PML-N leader Khawaja Asif censured the prime minister for declaring the opposition as traitors on the grounds of a letter he revealed on March 7 while afterward visiting his former allies including MQM-P and BAP lawmakers for seeking support.

He reminded Prime Minister Khan about his visit to the US and exchanges with the then President Donald Trump. He said that his claims about the “threat letter” were “baseless”.

He said that the opposition was not scared going into election, adding that the opposition has been saying that the PTI mandate was “fake” and the prime minister was “selected”.

“This person is a ‘liar’ and a ‘fraud’. He has abrogated the Constitution,” he alleged.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022