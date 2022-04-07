ANL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.88%)
ASC 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.38%)
AVN 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.73%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
FFL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.42%)
FNEL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
GGGL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.52%)
GGL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
GTECH 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.56%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.93%)
PACE 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.79%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
SNGP 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
TELE 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
TPL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
TPLP 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.98%)
TREET 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.19%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.65%)
UNITY 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.51%)
WAVES 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
BR100 4,362 Decreased By -51.4 (-1.16%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -173.4 (-1.1%)
KSE100 43,787 Decreased By -324.3 (-0.74%)
KSE30 16,708 Decreased By -133.2 (-0.79%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,093
17024hr
Sindh
576,037
Punjab
505,267
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,110
KPK
219,201
Brecorder Logo
Apr 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Aluminium erodes to lowest in three weeks on demand worries

Reuters 07 Apr, 2022

LONDON: Aluminium prices sunk to the lowest in three weeks on Thursday and other industrial metals also fell on worries that lockdowns in China and tighter monetary policies will crimp metals demand.

Benchmark aluminium on the London Metal Exchange had shed 1.5% to $3,388 a tonne by 1100 GMT after touching the lowest since March 17.

“There are a lot of headwinds for the metals markets. The Chinese lockdowns are troubling and the Fed minutes last night were pretty aggressive and the dollar has responded,” said independent consultant Robin Bhar.

“The conflict in Ukraine, as well as being worrying, is going to have some impact on demand destruction with prices at these higher levels, and also impact global growth.”

China’s financial hub Shanghai has fallen largely silent after the city imposed harsh movement restrictions to stem the spread of COVID, which have stretched into an 11th day, causing growing public discontent.

The most-traded May aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended daytime trading down 3.5% to 21,815 yuan ($3,429.98) a tonne.

Copper reaches four-week peak on supply concerns

“Given already high prices and renewed growth concerns around central bank tightening, I’d say we could expect volatility to continue. Speculators may see this as a time to take some profits and reposition,” said Thomas Westwater, an analyst at DailyFX.

The dollar held near a two-year high on hawkish comments from Fed officials, making greenback-denominated metals more expensive to buyers using other currencies.

Trading inventories of aluminium in China, used widely in construction, transportation and consumer goods, have surged 47% since late January to 1.05 million tonnes.

“The stockpiling of billet and other downstream products have significantly increased due to the logistics bottleneck due to the COVID outbreak (in China),” said Xinlin Chen, senior consultant at Wood Mackenzie.

Indonesia’s refined tin exports in March stood at 6,674.91 tonnes, up 10.45% from a year earlier, trade ministry data showed.

In other metals, LME copper fell 0.2% to $10,287 a tonne, nickel slipped 1.9% to $32,830, zinc dropped 1.4% to $4,215.50, lead edged down 0.4% to $2,405 and tin declined 1% to $43,405.

Aluminium prices LME aluminium aluminium producer

Comments

1000 characters

Aluminium erodes to lowest in three weeks on demand worries

Supreme Court to announce verdict on deputy speaker's ruling at 7:30pm

Rupee continues to plummet, closes at over 188 against US dollar

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall another $728mn

Economic and political turmoil: KSE-100 down 0.74%

ECP says 'free and fair' elections not possible until October 2022

India claims it foiled Chinese cyber-attack

Oil rises from 3-week low as supply concerns linger

US Treasury secretary to call for improved cryptocurrency rules

Elon Musk's arrival stirs fears among some Twitter employees

Samsung forecasts Q1 operating profit up 50.3% year-on-year

Read more stories