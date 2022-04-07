Dr N A Baloch remembered

HYDERABAD: Scholars and educationists while remembering the eminent scholar and world known legend Dr. N.A Baloch at a seminar in connection with his 11th death anniversary at the University of Sindh paid rich tributes to him and said that Dr. Baloch was a true Sindh Lover, a man of discipline and the man of letters who struggled whole life for the promotion of Sindhi Language and Literature and introduced new trends in the research.

The seminar was organized by Sindh University’s Dr. N.A. Baloch Chair at its seminar hall situated at Benazir Convention Centre, which was attended by a large number of scholars, teachers, students and family members of the late scholar.

SU Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro paying rich tribute to the scholar’s valued services said that Dr. Baloch alone had worked a lot which was not done even by any institute. He said that everyone always respected Dr. Baloch as he was a good teacher, a man of caliber, a world class researcher and over all lover of Sindh, its language, literature and people adding that he got an opportunity to attend many meetings of Academic Council along with Dr. Baloch and learnt many things from him.

“When I was appointed as registrar in 2009, Dr. Baloch rang me up and enquired about my whereabouts and said that he intended to see me. I replied to him that I am coming to see you but he denied and came to my house to congratulate me on my appointment as registrar”, he said and added that it demonstrated his greatness and grace that he himself visited me for felicitations.

Dr Kalhoro went on saying that Dr. Baloch remained a member of the Academic Council of the University of Sindh till the last days of his life and the then Vice Chancellor Mazharul Siddiqui used to attach great importance to his words. He said that Dr. N.A Baloch had played a pivotal role in selecting the venue for the establishment of the University of Sindh in Jamshoro adding that had he not taken the initiative, the varsity might have been established somewhere in Tandojam. He was helping hand of the founding Vice-Chancellor Allama I.I. Qazi was with him during the establishment of SU’s Jamshoro Campus.

Director of the Chair Dr. Fayaz Latif said that Dr. Baloch was not only a research scholar but a Sindhologist who traveled every part of Sindh to do research and identified the public matters as well as traditions which had value in the society at local level and also identified for the interest of the people. He said that Dr. Baloch always welcomed criticism but never ever responded disapproval against him because he constantly valued the time. He said that Dr. Baloch was an extraordinary scholar and he devoted his whole life to education and research with realization that life was short.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022