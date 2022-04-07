Customs, MSA seize huge quantity of hashish

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs has confiscated substantial quantity of hashish worth in millions in a joint operation with Maritime Security Agency (MSA).

According to the details, Pakistan customs and MSA foiled an attempt to smuggle huge quantity of hashish after a joint intelligence based operation.

During the operation, seven smugglers were apprehended in the North Arabian Sea and seized 3000 kilograms of hashish from a stateless boat. The value of narcotics in international market is estimated to be Rs 30 crores.

Pakistan Customs is further investigating the case to find out involvement of the apprehended individuals and also to unearth the group/cartel involved in drug smuggling in the said case and use of its proceeds in other criminal or anti-state activities, customs spokesman said.

Successful operation by MSA and Pakistan Customs resulting in seizure of narcotics is a testament to the fact that we are vigilant and remain committed in preventing use of Pakistani waters for any unlawful act/ purposes. The MSA and Pakistan Customs will continue to shoulder their national obligations and responsibility to establish lawful order at sea, he added.

